WWE Raw Live Coverage (01/30) - Rhea Ripley Chooses Her WrestleMania Opponent, We Hear From Cody Rhodes, Elimination Chamber Qualifier Matches

Rhodes jokingly asks fans what they want to talk about, then says he's not the same person he was when he started working for WWE. He recalls pulling up to the OVW training facility for the first time, and recounts thinking that he would be WWE Champion in two years. He says he was ambitious, and thought he would be the next John Cena. He says if he could talk to himself back then, he would tell him that it wouldn't go down that way. He questions if he would tell him about his WWE journey, and talks about all the things he has gone through, including winning the 2023 Royal Rumble and securing his spot at "WrestleMania 39". He continues on to say he wouldn't tell him a single thing about his time in WWE because every single moment has been worth it. He says he hears fans singing it, and the first words on the track are his: "Wrestling has more than one royal family." He says WWE has more than one royal family, but for that to be true, he has to stand across from another one: Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He says he respects Reigns, but at "WrestleMania 39", someone else will be the one to eat. He says Reigns will not be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by the end of the night.

Judgment Day's music hits, and Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest head to the ring. Balor asks Rhodes if he's here to do something original, or just steal his old stuff as per usual. Mysterio tells Rhodes he ruined Judgment Day's plans at the Rumble, then says he was supposed to win. Balor taunts Rey Mysterio for being "unable to make it to the ring" before Mysterio says Rhodes put his hands on him and ruined his moment. Priest says Mysterio should be the second-generation Superstar main-eventing "WrestleMania", then calls him a suck-up and puts over Rhea Ripley. He calls Rhodes "the golden boy" and says he was handed the number 30 spot.

Rhodes asks Judgment Day if they're trying to "scare him straight", then tells Dominik he has respect for his family. Dominik cuts him off, then says he has no respect for Rey or anyone else's father, including Dusty Rhodes. Rhodes says he could play it safe until "WrestleMania", or he could be himself and kick any of their asses.

Edge's music hits and he runs out. He blindsides Judgment Day and beats them down, causing officials to head down and separate all the men. Rhodes joins the fight and provides Edge with some back-up.

Back from the break, Seth "Freakin" Rollins heads to the ring, followed by Alpha Academy.