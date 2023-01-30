WWE Raw Live Coverage (01/30) - Rhea Ripley Chooses Her WrestleMania Opponent, We Hear From Cody Rhodes, Elimination Chamber Qualifier Matches
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on January 30, 2023, coming to you live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma!
The fallout from "Royal Rumble" kicks off tonight, as the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match Cody Rhodes will be kicking off tonight's show. Rhodes made his triumphant return this past Saturday as the final entrant of the match after he was sidelined with a pectoral injury in June. What will he have to say?
Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match as the first entrant, and went on to take home the whole match after staying in it for just over an hour. Tonight, she will be deciding whether she wants to face "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair or "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at "WrestleMania 39". Who will "The Eradicator" choose?
The first two Elimination Chamber Qualifier Matches will be taking place tonight, as Seth "Freakin" Rollins will be going head-to-head with Alpha Academy's Chad Gable, and former "NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano will be taking on "Modern Day Wrestling God" Baron Corbin. Rollins and Corbin are the only two men with prior experience in the Chamber, with Rollins competing in the 2018 and 2022 matches, and Corbin in the 2017 and 2021 matches. With the United States Championship set to be on the line, who will join current title holder Austin Theory in the Chamber?
Additionally, Belair, Theory, "The Man" Becky Lynch, Damage CTRL's Bayley, and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley are set to appear on tonight's show, as per WWE's event page.
We are live! Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From Cody Rhodes
Rhodes jokingly asks fans what they want to talk about, then says he's not the same person he was when he started working for WWE. He recalls pulling up to the OVW training facility for the first time, and recounts thinking that he would be WWE Champion in two years. He says he was ambitious, and thought he would be the next John Cena. He says if he could talk to himself back then, he would tell him that it wouldn't go down that way. He questions if he would tell him about his WWE journey, and talks about all the things he has gone through, including winning the 2023 Royal Rumble and securing his spot at "WrestleMania 39". He continues on to say he wouldn't tell him a single thing about his time in WWE because every single moment has been worth it. He says he hears fans singing it, and the first words on the track are his: "Wrestling has more than one royal family." He says WWE has more than one royal family, but for that to be true, he has to stand across from another one: Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He says he respects Reigns, but at "WrestleMania 39", someone else will be the one to eat. He says Reigns will not be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by the end of the night.
Judgment Day's music hits, and Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest head to the ring. Balor asks Rhodes if he's here to do something original, or just steal his old stuff as per usual. Mysterio tells Rhodes he ruined Judgment Day's plans at the Rumble, then says he was supposed to win. Balor taunts Rey Mysterio for being "unable to make it to the ring" before Mysterio says Rhodes put his hands on him and ruined his moment. Priest says Mysterio should be the second-generation Superstar main-eventing "WrestleMania", then calls him a suck-up and puts over Rhea Ripley. He calls Rhodes "the golden boy" and says he was handed the number 30 spot.
Rhodes asks Judgment Day if they're trying to "scare him straight", then tells Dominik he has respect for his family. Dominik cuts him off, then says he has no respect for Rey or anyone else's father, including Dusty Rhodes. Rhodes says he could play it safe until "WrestleMania", or he could be himself and kick any of their asses.
Edge's music hits and he runs out. He blindsides Judgment Day and beats them down, causing officials to head down and separate all the men. Rhodes joins the fight and provides Edge with some back-up.
Back from the break, Seth "Freakin" Rollins heads to the ring, followed by Alpha Academy.
Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable (w/ Otis) in an Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match
The bell rings and the two lock up. Gable trips Rollins, then looks to lock in the Ankle Lock. Rollins makes it to the bottom rope to prevent him from doing so, and Gable delivers a German suplex. Rollins rolls to the outside, and Gable follows him out there with a cannonball off the apron. He tosses him back in the ring, then ascends to the top rope and delivers a diving headbutt. He goes for a pin, but Rollins kicks out.
Back from the break, Gable is working on Rollins' knee. Rollins delivers a pair of chops, but Gable fires back with a Dragon Screw. Gable ascends to the top and looks for a moonsault, but Rollins rolls him up. Before the referee can finish his three count, Rollins picks him up and delivers the Buckle Bomb. He follows it up with a pair of clotheslines and a kick, then delivers a superkick and a Falcon Arrow. He goes for a pin, but Gable kicks out. Rollins looks for the Pedigree, but Gable reverses it into a pinning predicament. Gable reverses the fall, and the two continue pinning one another until Gable gets Rollins up on his shoulders and plants him with a Cliffhanger DDT. Rollins delivers a back elbow, then looks for an enziguri. Gable catches Rollins, then locks in the Ankle Lock. Rollins rolls Gable up to escape, but Gable kicks out and locks it in again. Rollins escapes by reversing the hold and kicking Gable off him, then manages to deliver a Pedigree for the win.
Winner: Seth "Freakin" Rollins
Back from the break, Damage CTRL heads to the ring, followed by Candice LeRae and Michin.
Candice LeRae (w/ Michin) vs. IYO SKY (w/ Damage CTRL)
The bell rings and LeRae trips SKY. SKY looks for a dropkick, but LeRae moves out of the way and hits a senton. SKY sends LeRae crashing into the middle rope, then follows it up with a Flapjack and a stomp to her back. She then delivers a bodyslam, but LeRae manages to hit a single leg dropkick. SKY rolls to the outside, and LeRae delivers a dropkick through the middle rope. SKY comes back with a crossbody, then tosses LeRae back in the ring. LeRae keeps SKY from getting bak inside, then goes flying and takes her down.
Back from the break, LeRae delivers a dropkick off the top rope. SKY fires back with a backbreaker and the double knees before LeRae delivers a German suplex off the middle rope. The two women go back and forth with forearms before SKY gets LeRae up on her shoulders. LeRae escapes with a Poison Rana, then ascends to the top rope. SKY knocks her down and looks for the Over The Moonsault. LeRae gets her knees up, then goes for ai pin but the referee misses it due to distractions from Bayley and Dakota Kai. Bayley then distracts LeRae, allowing SKY to roll her up for the win.
Winner: IYO SKY
Back from the break, we head to a video recapping the Women's Royal Rumble match.
Back at ringside, Mike Rome introduces Rhea Ripley before she heads to the ring.
Rhea Ripley Decides Who She Wants To Face At WrestleMania 39
Ripley says it's been a while since she's been in the ring without Judgment Day, but she wants the attention to be on her. She says she disrupted the status quo two nights ago by outlasting twenty nine other women to win the Rumble, earning herself the right to choose which Women's Champion she wants to face at "WrestleMania 39". She says her career was just getting started when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship three years ago and she challenged Charlotte Flair at that year's "WrestleMania". She said Flair put her in her place, then says she keeps getting better every year. She says Flair is always at the top, but calls herself a disruptor and says she doesn't like things to be overplayed. Ripley advises Flair to enjoy everyone bowing down to "The Queen", then says they will soon be bowing down to her. She tells Flair that she chooses her.
We head backstage to Cathy Kelley and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Rollins says before they discuss Elimination Chamber, they should talk about the crowd in Tulsa and his match against Gable earlier. He says he will take back the United States Championship on February 18, then it's on to "WrestleMania". Kelley then asks Rollins for his thoughts on being eliminated by Logan Paul in the Rumble match, and Rollins walks off with a disappointed look plastered across his face.