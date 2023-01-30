WWE Confirms WrestleMania 39 Main Event

Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is now confirmed as the main event of WrestleMania 39.

WWE made the official announcement during the 1/30 "WWE Raw" where Rhodes, the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, declared his intentions to challenge Reigns for his unified titles.

"The American Nightmare" began his promo by recounting a story of a 19-year-old Cody "pulling up to a metal barn called Ohio Valley Wrestling" and being delusional enough into thinking that he was "the next John Cena" and that he would be WWE Champion within two years of his pro wrestling debut. Rhodes then listed off all the trials and triumphs of his career over the last 18 years before emphasizing that he wouldn't go back in time and "change a single thing."

Rhodes then proceeded to put Reigns on blast, stressing that the next 62 days until WrestleMania 39 was "the rest of my life" and that he won't rest until he dethrones "The Tribal Chief" in Los Angeles, California.

"The undesirable has already become undeniable," Rhodes said. "Undeniable remains uncrowned, but on that night [WrestleMania], it ends."

Rhodes then admitted that might never reach Reigns' status as "the biggest superstar in the world" but he's ready to carry the WWE as its Undisputed Universal Champion. Eventually, a "Roman sucks" chant broke out until The Judgment Day interrupted Rhodes match, setting up a Rhodes vs. Finn Balor match for later in the night.

Although Reigns vs. Rhodes is now confirmed for WrestleMania, there was previously speculation of Rhodes challenging for only one of Reigns' titles, or WWE splitting up the two World Titles ahead of the Showcase of Immortals. Furthermore, in previous years, WWE has used the Elimination Chamber event in February as a way to set up the world title bouts at WrestleMania. However, as reported earlier, this year's Elimination Chamber won't include any defenses for Reigns, with the steel cage structure to be headlined with a title defense for United States Champion Austin Theory.