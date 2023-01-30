Austin Theory's US Title To Be Defended Inside Elimination Chamber

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory may have come up short in the Royal Rumble over the weekend, but he's still the champ. Unfortunately for him, his Road to WrestleMania isn't about to get any easier. As announced by backstage correspondent Byron Saxton over Twitter this afternoon, qualifying matches will begin tonight on "WWE Raw" to determine contenders for Theory's championship. He will then defend his title at the Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 18 inside that very structure.

Tonight's matches include Seth Rollins facing off against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable while Johnny Gargano takes on "The Modern Day Wrestling God," Baron Corbin. This won't be the first time "Johnny Wrestling" and Corbin locked horns, as the latter defeated him on the October 24 episode of "Raw." After missing the past several weeks due to a shoulder injury, Gargano made his return by debuting in his very first Royal Rumble. Despite coming up short, he's looking forward to a shot at the US title.

"It felt great," Gargano told Saxton in the video, "the Royal Rumble is one of my favorite pay-per-views of all time. And to be able to be part of it, come back from this shoulder injury, I've been chomping at the bit." Now, he gets an opportunity to cross off one major 'Bucket List' item. And while he understands it won't be easy, he's ready to show everything he brings to the table. "Baron Corbin has beaten me in the past. He has my number," Gargano stated. "Royal Rumble was a little bit of an appetizer for what I can do. Tonight, Elimination Chamber, you're gonna get the main course."