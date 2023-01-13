Backstage WWE News On Validity Of Johnny Gargano's Injury

For the last month and a half, fans have been wondering how serious Johnny Gargano's reported shoulder injury is, and whether it's legitimate or just part of a build to a new storyline. Such is the way of professional wrestling. But according to a new report from Fightful on Friday, Gargano's injury appears to be "a legit one." The outlet also reported the former "NXT" Champion is aiming to return to WWE television by the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event later this month.

Gargano last wrestled on WWE television in late November, though he has continued to appear on "WWE Raw" in recent weeks, making several backstage appearances alongside his wife, Candice LeRae, and Dexter Lumis. The 35-year-old wrestler explained he sustained a shoulder injury late last month during a live event in Toronto — on this past Monday's episode, WWE announcer Kevin Patrick got more specific and said that Gargano had suffered a "grade-2 AC sprain," which typically does not require surgery and takes up to a month to recover.

Later, on WWE's "The Bump," Gargano explained that the injury occurred during his December 30 tag team match with Lumis against Baron Corbin and The Miz.

"I got rammed into the steel steps, and I sprained my AC joint," he said. "Doctors say, originally, about five to six weeks. I'm going to do everything in my power to cut that time down, and that's the most transparent I can be there. We're gonna see what can happen, and I'm gonna work very, very hard to come back as soon as possible."