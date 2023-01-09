Reason Johnny Gargano Has Been Off WWE TV

Despite his involvement in the recently-concluded Dexter Lumis / The Miz storyline, Johnny Gargano has not wrestled on "WWE Raw" since taking a loss to Omos on the November 21 episode.

On this week's show, announcer Kevin Patrick provided a reason for Gargano's lengthy absence, revealing on commentary that the veteran wrestler is presently out of action with "a grade-2 AC sprain."

Later in the show, Candice LeRae shed some light on Gargano's shoulder injury.

"Johnny's really bummed he couldn't participate in the tag team turmoil," LeRae said in a backstage interview. "But the doctors advised him to get back to 100 percent, so that's our goal right now."

Meanwhile, Gargano himself took to Twitter to reveal when he hurt his shoulder while hinting at his entry in the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

"I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto (ironic?), and the medical team is going to protect me from myself for a bit," Gargano tweeted. "But you better believe I'm going to do EVERYTHING I can to get back in that ring so I can be that guy you all know I can be. Just let me in that Rumble!"

Gargano was referring to the WWE live event in Canada on December 30, where he & Lumis defeated Baron Corbin & The Miz in a tag team bout. As part of WWE's "Holiday Tour" leg of live events, Gargano & Lumis wrestled several tag matches during the last week of 2022; Gargano was also in a United States Championship match against Austin Theory on December 26. Despite wrestling at recent live events, Gargano has been used very sporadically as an in-ring competitor on the red brand show, something that could change when the former "WWE NXT" Champion returns from his injury absence.