Update On When Johnny Gargano Could Return From Shoulder Injury

Johnny Gargano has provided an update on how long he could be out of action. During this week's "WWE Raw," play-by-play commentator Kevin Patrick announced that Gargano suffered a "a grade-2 AC sprain." Gargano hasn't wrestled on WWE TV since November 21, but he did subsequently participate in seven matches at non-televised live events. Appearing on WWE's online show "The Bump," Gargano discussed how long doctors have advised him to remain on the sidelines.

"I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto, which is ironic 'cause I came back in Toronto, and that's where I injured my shoulder," Gargano said. "I got rammed into the steel steps, and I sprained my AC joint. Doctors say, originally, about five to six weeks. I'm going to do everything in my power to cut that time down, and that's the most transparent I can be there. We're gonna see what can happen, and I'm gonna work very, very hard to come back as soon as possible."

Gargano said there's still a lot he hopes to accomplish in WWE. He admitted that he isn't exactly happy with how things have gone for him recently, and wants to prove his supporters right and show the world what "Johnny Wrestling" is truly capable of. Gargano's most recent match took place at a WWE Holiday Tour live event on December 30. He teamed up with Dexter Lumis to take on The Miz and Baron Corbin, ultimately emerging victorious.

