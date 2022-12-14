Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic

Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week.

That has led to some complaints from fans who wanted to see him in a more serious role, and that includes former WWE official Jimmy Korderas who made it clear these types of changes "can do more damage than good," in his latest "Reffin Rant."

"He's a menacing character, yet at the same time this comedy thing he's doing with Johnny Gargano and The Miz, you run the risk of not being able to get that edge back that he has of being that scary, menacing character," Korderas said. "When you do comedy it has to be under the right circumstance, as long as they don't do it too long with him they can get the audience back."

Korderas used Akira Tozawa as an example of how a wrestler can become too comedic, saying fans "forgot" how talented he was as a wrestler via his 24/7 Championship. Tozawa was able to remind fans of his in-ring talent on "Raw" this week in a six-man tag team match, but he worries that WWE now "run the risk of doing that with Dexter Lumis too."

Lumis will have the chance to showcase a more serious side of himself next week on "Raw" when he competes against The Miz in a 'Winner Takes All' ladder match that could bring an end to the storyline.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Reffin Rant" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.