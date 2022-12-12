WWE Raw Live Coverage (12/12) - Number One Contenders Matches, Candice LeRae Vs. IYO SKY And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on December 12, 2022, coming to you live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!

Damage CTRL's Bayley will be squaring off with Alexa Bliss to determine who the new number one contender will be for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship. Bayley defeated Asuka and Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley last week to secure her spot in the match, while Bliss managed to score a win over "The Man" Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross. Both women have a storied history with Belair, as Bayley had a long term rivalry with her that spanned the course of several months, and Bliss has aligned herself with Belair and Asuka over the course of the past few weeks. Which woman will come out on top?

Another number one contenders match will also be taking place, as Seth "Freakin" Rollins will go head-to-head with Bobby Lashley to determine who will be next in like to face United States Champion Austin Theory. Both men have had their issues with Theory, seeing that Theory dethroned Rollins as the title holder at "Survivor Series: WarGames" and Lashley has had issues with Theory related to the title since the summer. Who will become the new number one contender?

Additionally, Candice LeRae will be going one-on-one with one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, IYO SKY. LeRae has been looking for revenge on Damage CTRL since they blindsided her with an attack and took her out of action for a few weeks. She managed to defeat SKY's teammate Dakota Kai last week, and now the question remains: will she be able to take down SKY tonight?