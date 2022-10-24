WWE Raw Live Coverage (10/24) - Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley, Finn Balor Vs. Karl Anderson And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 24, 2022, coming to you live from Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center!

"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be taking on Damage CTRL leader, Bayley in a non-title bout. The two have been involved in a bitter feud with one another since Bayley returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam in August. This led to a trios match at the Clash at the Castle premium live event, during which Damage CTRL were able to conquer Belair and her teammates, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Bayley later challenged Belair to a ladder match at Extreme Rules, but ultimately ended up falling short. "The Role Model" made it abundantly clear last week that she wasn't yet done with Belair. Which woman will come out on top when they go head to head once again?

Judgment Day's Finn Balor will be squaring off with Karl Anderson of The O.C. in one on one action. Anderson shocked the professional wrestling world when he and tag team partner Luke Gallows returned to WWE two weeks ago to help out AJ Styles. Balor had made several appeals to Styles to join Judgment Day, but Styles refuted the offer and called in the pair as backup once Balor made it clear that he would destroy him. A match between the two groups was then made for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last week in order for the six men to settle their differences. Who will be able to pick up the win ahead of their monumental match?