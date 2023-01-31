WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided

With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.

So far, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Nikki Cross have qualified for the titular chamber match, with two more spots remaining. Next week on "Raw," one of those spots will be determined in a Fatal 4-Way Qualifying match as Candice LeRae will take on Michin, Piper Niven, and the returning Carmella.

The qualified names are worthy contenders to be in the chamber match as Asuka, Morgan, and Cross were all a part of the "final four" in the women's Royal Rumble match with Morgan and Asuka participating in an apron cliffhanger against the winner in Ripley. As for Rodriguez, she lasted 20 minutes before being eliminated at 26 by Ripley.

In a WWE Digital exclusive, Belair explained her desire to still face Ripley despite her choosing Flair on last night's "Raw," but "The EST" made clear that she'll be going up against whoever wins The Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Belair has been a dominant champion, holding the title for over 300 days, having won the "Raw" Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, last year in Dallas, TX. She successfully defended the title against an unstable Alexa Bliss at the Royal Rumble.