Seth Rollins And Others Qualify For WWE Elimination Chamber

Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed won their respective qualifying matches on the 1/30 "WWE Raw" to qualify for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming premium live event in Montreal, Canada.

While Rollins defeated Chad Gable, Gargano got the better of Baron Corbin in another qualifying match. In the final bout, Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler courtesy of his Tsunami top rope splash.

WWE has announced two more qualifying matches for next week's "Raw" — Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest and Montez Ford vs. Elias. The latter match was set up during a backstage segment where Elias wasn't as enthused as the Street Profits for Rick Boogs' triumphant return to WWE television. This led to Ford asking Elias "not to be a hater" and to celebrate the return of Boogs, who had been sidelined with injury for nearly a year.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley, a recent contender for Austin Theory's title, was involved in a segment with the United States Champion and MVP on Monday's show, where it was confirmed he won't be in the Elimination Chamber match. With Lashley recently renewing his rivalry with Brock Lesnar, it appears WWE has other plans for The All Mighty on the road to WrestleMania 39.

Besides the aforementioned Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, WWE has announced two Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying matches for next week's "Raw," pitting Carmella against Michin, and Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. The winners will square off inside the Chamber structure on February 18, with the last surviving woman facing Bianca Belair for "Raw" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Becky Lynch vs. Baley inside a Steel Cage is also set for next week's show.