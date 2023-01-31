Injured WWE Star Returns To Answer The Miz's Challenge On Raw

Rick Boogs made his triumpant return to WWE television on the 1/30 "WWE Raw" in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Boogs, who underwent surgery for a torn quadriceps/patellar tendon injury last Spring, was introduced as "the newest member of the Monday Night Raw roster" by Adam Pearce during The Miz's in-ring promo segment. The Miz was in the ring complaining about his rapid elimination in Saturday's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, which led to Pearce asking The Miz to "stop whining about an opportunity" while diclosing that someone else had been knocking on his door all night for an opportunity. The Miz refused to fight Boogs, pointing out that he was in a suit, but eventually agreed after Pearce left him with no choice.

Boogs went onto defeat The Miz in a quick match with his signature military press slam. Later in the night, Boogs was seen in a backstage segment with The Street Profits and Elias, where he was asked by Byron Saxton to detail his road to recovery. A fired up Boogs was thrilled to be back. The segment also teased a future rivalry between Elias and Boogs, with Elias saying "anyone can shred a guitar, but it takes skill to be a true artist." This led to Montez Ford asking Elias to not be a hater.

The 35-year-old Boogs suffered the aformentioned injury in the opening match of WrestleMania 38, where he and Shinsuke Nakamura challenged The Usos for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship. The injury occured when Boogs had both of the Usos on his back as his right leg buckled during the spot. According to several reports, WWE had big plans in place for the team of Boogs & Nakamura before Boogs' untimely injury.