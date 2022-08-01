On Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, The Usos defended the WWE “Smackdown” Tag Team Championships against challengers Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. While the match wasn’t famous for being a five-star classic, it was infamous for an unfortunate injury suffered at the hands of Boogs. During the match, Boogs attempted to lift both Jimmy and Jey Uso on his shoulders for a fireman’s carry; however, in the process, Boogs suffered a torn quadriceps.

It seems, though, that Rick Boogs may be gearing up for a return sooner than expected, as the wrestling rockstar recently took to Twitter and shared a video of him back in the gym, lifting weights and looking to be in the best shape of his life. This is the latest news in his situation, as Boogs has been updating fans on social media throughout his recovery.

Before his injury, Rick Boogs, alongside friend and partner Shinsuke Nakamura, was in a rivalry with The Bloodline. As previously mentioned, they were in a feud with current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos going into WrestleMania 38. After Boogs’ injury, Nakamura teamed up with fellow Bloodline rival Riddle before seemingly entering a program with the current Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER, and his partner, Lugwig Kaiser.

Rick Boogs got called up to the main roster during the summer of 2021. He was best known as Eric Bugenhagen in “NXT” before being called up to serve in a managerial role for Shinsuke Nakamura. However, over time, Boogs would step back into the ring more and more before eventually forming a permanent team with Nakamura.

