Doudrop Gets Her Old Name Back At WWE Royal Rumble

Piper Niven is back. Not only did Niven return, but she got her ring name back at the 2023 Royal Rumble. As noted, when Niven made her main roster debut on "WWE Raw" in 2021, her name was changed to "Doudrop," and it's safe to say that the name change wasn't exactly a fan favorite.

In past interviews, Niven said that when she was first given the Doudrop character it took her a while to adjust because she "wasn't used to playing a happy-go-lucky, bubbly character."

Before taking part in the women's Royal Rumble match, Niven had been gone from WWE TV since September 6, with her last match coming on "WWE NXT" when she and Nikki Cross (then Nikki A.S.H.) were defeated by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Niven was the #18 entrant in the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match and was eliminated by Raquel Rodriquez. Niven did eliminate Michin and also ganged up to throw Nia Jax over the top, the latter who made her return for the first time since being released back in November 2021. The winner of the 2023 women's Royal Rumble was Rhea Ripley.

She revealed in an interview earlier this week that she had a health scare due to COVID. Niven said that her COVID symptoms were so severe that the doctors were concerned for her heart. Luckily though, after several tests, she was given the go-ahead and was informed that her heart is in excellent condition.

Full results of the 36th annual Royal Rumble event are available at this link here.