Doudrop Addresses The Possibility Triple H Will Change Her Name Back To Piper Niven

Doudrop says there is the possibility that her name will change under Triple H's creative direction in WWE.

"I'll give 100% full transparency about it, we did have a conversation about it," Doudrop revealed while speaking with Inside The Ropes. "We did have a conversation about it. Because here's the thing, before it was Vince's vision and now it's Triple H's vision. So it's like 'What's your vision and where do you see this going, are you open to ideas?'"

Doudrop said she doesn't care which way things go in the company. She revealed that when she was first given the Doudrop character, she had no idea what direction she was going to take it. She said it took her a while to adjust because she wasn't used to playing a happy-go-lucky, bubbly character.

She went on to say that once she felt comfortable with the character, they turned her heel and she wasn't sure what she was going to do. She didn't know the direction of her character and admitted that it took her time to adjust to the heel version of her character. She said that she was able to figure it out through trial and error.

"Now that Triple H has come on board, I kinda just wanted to get more of a feel of who she is supposed to be and what the options would be as far as different facets of that character or maybe a new character or maybe even an old character. So, we'll see. As I said, it's an exciting time."

Doudrop also discussed what her experience has been like working with Triple H as the Head of Creative.

"He was receptive to all ideas. I'm very much aware that there is probably, like, lots of other people that are looking for changes and such, but I'm willing to be patient and make sure that we're being deliberate and making sure we know the direction [of the character] and where we want to go."

Doudrop began her journey in WWE as part of the "NXT UK" brand under the name Piper Niven. She became one of the most popular talents on the show before she was moved up to the main roster as Eva Marie's right-hand woman and protege. She was dubbed Doudrop before Marie turned on her and she went solo. She would eventually turn heel and go on to face Becky Lynch at this year's Royal Rumble.

Triple H was named the Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations following the abrupt departure of former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. The announcement came after news broke that McMahon was being investigated by the company's Board of Directors for paying hush money to several different women that totaled millions of dollars to keep them quiet about his sexual abuse, misconduct, and harassment.

