Doudrop will be in Eva Marie’s corner this Saturday when she takes on Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam.

The former NXT UK star has been a staple of Monday Night RAW since this past June, when she made her main roster debut alongside the returning Eva Marie. Along with her brand switch came a new name, as Piper Niven was ditched in favor of Doudrop.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc.’s Brian Wohl, Doudrop admitted she was not crazy about the name at first, but quickly took the glass half full approach.

“Not going to lie, at first they were like, ‘Your new name is going to be Doudrop,’ and I was like, ‘K.’ But I’m the type of person who takes an opportunity and runs with it,” Doudrop said. “It doesn’t matter what it is. In this business, opportunities aren’t necessarily plenty, so I just took that ball and ran with it. It’s all about what you make of it. So far I think it’s been pretty good.”

Doudrop has done most of the heavy lifting in her new pairing, squashing multiple of Eva Marie’s opponents with reckless abandon. Wohl pointed out how cheerful Doudrop is in real life, to which she attributed her positive emotions to expelling all the negatives inside the ropes.

“I just get all my angry out in the ring,” Doudrop said. “So all that’s left is happiness (laughs).”

Like the Diesels and Batistas before her, Doudrop fills the role of the muscle in her team, a part she’s happy to play.

“It’s pretty cool,” Doudrop said. “So far I’m super happy to deal with my side of things, and she’s super happy to deal with her side of things.”

The team of Doudrop and Eva has been one-sided on screen, but Doudrop had plenty of good things to say about their relationship behind the scenes.

“It’s an experience. She’s a pretty high-maintenance person, I’m a very low-maintenance person,” Doudrop said. “To be honest, I think that’s where it is. They say opposites attract, and we are so different but so similar in so many ways. Our start has been really similar. She was thrown in the deep end, didn’t know what she was doing. I came straight from NXT, I didn’t have the full preparation there. I really feel like she has been the life raft for me. She’s helped me settle in. She’s a great team player.”

You can check out the full interview below: