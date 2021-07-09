WWE star Eva Marie spoke with TV Insider to discuss her WWE return. Marie opened up about her new role and how she was able to grow comfortable within it. Marie says that there always needs to be a babyface and a heel, and that she has no issues fulfilling the villain role.

“When you watch a TV show or movie, there is a good guy and a bad guy,” explained Marie. “I have no problem putting on that villain hat. The misconceptions people want to think of me? That’s fine. I enjoy it. It builds my character. I fell in love with it when I started. Over the last 10 months, since I’ve been signed, I’ve gone back to Orlando, and the Performance Center training with [coach] Norman [Smiley] has been fantastic. I absolutely love him. Being in the ring is something that has been pretty fun.”

Eva Marie recently returned to WWE television on a June 14 episode of Monday Night RAW, where she returned alongside a debuting Piper Niven. Niven, who was recently renamed Doudrop, offers a great contrast in style to Marie and allows for a more interesting team dynamic. Vince McMahon is reportedly a fan of the storyline so far, despite some initial uncertainties.

Eva Marie discussed her return, and if it was always the plan for her to team-up with Doudrop. Marie says that it had been the plan for quite some time and went a little bit more into the specifics.

“I knew for quite some time about getting paired with Doudrop and the vignettes and going into that creatively,” revealed Marie. “It was a matter of the timing of when it would be put in the actual show. It just so happened that now is the time. The fact that I got to experience the ThunderDome before we actually start having live crowds again is amazing.

“Having Doudrop to work with is awesome. Not only is she an incredible athlete, but I enjoy working with her because it creates another element to the division.”

While discussing their program thus far, Marie revealed that there will be some twists and turns to the story. Marie notes that a lot of fans believe that they know where the story is currently headed, but in actuality really have no idea. Marie also discussed bringing her storyline to social media platforms, as there is only some much TV time to go around.

“The Twitter wrestling [world], and Instagram wrestling world, is amazing,” shared Marie. “They think they know about ‘Eva-Lution’ or know what Eva Marie is going to do. They have no idea. That’s what is fun. There is a lot of stuff out there they think they know. They don’t.

“This storyline has only been on for [four] weeks. It has already done twists and turns that initially, Twitter wrestling thought differently. I bring my storyline on Twitter and Instagram because you only get a small amount of time on television. I want to bring the WWE Universe into the ‘Eva-Lution.’”

