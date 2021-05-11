Bayley and Eva Marie had an exchange on Twitter after the latest “Eva-Lution” vignette aired during last night’s WWE RAW.

As noted before at this link, RAW featured the latest vignette hyping Eva’s return to the red brand. The promo saw Marie talking about how some people see her as a super model, but she thinks of herself as a super role model. She then made several related tweets about being a role model.

Bayley responded to one tweet and wrote, “Or super dumb?”

Marie fired back and taunted Bayley with a follow-up tweet.

“Silly ,DING-DONG , Don’t be upset that the student has become the master. Sincerely your #SUPERRoleModel #EVALution #ALLEverything #WWERAw,” she wrote.

Bayley had earlier responded to a tweet on the full vignette and wrote, “This is why I hate you idiots”

One fan dismissed the idea of Marie being a role model, adding that his role models are Bayley and AEW star Britt Baker instead.

Eva responded, “I’m honored to be one of your #RoleModels along side such great company [folded hands emoji] [raising hands emoji] [grimacing face emoji] #EVALution #WWERaw”

Marie also responded to a fan who reminded others how Sami Zayn once told WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley that he was worth 1000 Eva Maries. Sami delivered that line during a heated December 2016 RAW segment with then-General Manager Foley, who had mentioned trading Zayn to SmackDown, where Eva was at that time. After a back & forth, Foley revealed that Zayn was being traded for Marie. This left Zayn seething as he yelled that he was worth 1,000 Eva Maries.

Eva responded last night and said she thinks Sami would re-visit that statement now.

“I think he would re-visit that statement! Although I do love me some @SamiZayn, he also has been treated very un-fairly #EVALution #WWERAW,” she wrote.

Sami and Foley have not responded to Eva’s comments as of this writing.

There’s still no word on when Eva will return to live WWE TV, or what she will be doing with this new “Eva-Lution” storyline.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see related tweets below:

This is why I hate you idiots https://t.co/RXusWmatme — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 11, 2021

I’m honored to be one of your #RoleModels along side such great company 🙏🏽🙌🏽😬 #EVALution #WWERaw — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) May 11, 2021