WWE aired another vignette for Eva Marie and her “Eva-Lution” on this week’s RAW episode.

After repeating the vignette that announced Eva’s return on last week’s RAW, the new “coming soon” promo aired later in this week’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of RAW. Eva continues to tease that she may be working some sort of managerial role on RAW. This promo pushed the idea of Eva being a role model.

“I finally reached a place in my life where I can say I’ve made it,” Eva said to begin the promo. “I have seen levels of fame and fortune that I could never have imagined at the beginning of my career. Some may see me as a super model, but I like to see myself as a… super role model.

“I have everything I ever wanted and I want others to see their wildest dreams comet true as well, but they have to be willing to put in the work. Everybody wants that one perfect picture, but they don’t realize it takes 99 bad ones to get there. Life’s not picture perfect, but anything’s possible. This is… ‘Eva-Lution.'”

Eva has been trending on social media since the vignette aired on RAW. She thanked everyone in a post-show tweet.

“Trending…again! The @wwe universe has spoken , I am their #SuperRoleModel . They are ready for the #EVALution . Thank you so much , you all inspire me! @WWEIndia @wweespanol,” she wrote.

Eva also commented on the photo shoot vignette and said she learned how to pose by studying Kendall Jenner.

She wrote, “For those asking where I learned to rock a photoshoot like a #supermodel , I studied the one and only @KendallJenner #BestInTheWorld #AlwaysBeAStudent – @WWE #WWERAW #EVALution #AllEverything”

Another post-RAW tweet included a behind-the-scenes shot from the photo shoot we saw in the vignette. You can see several of her posts below.

There is still no word on when Eva will make her return to live TV, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Eva’s return to RAW. Below is the vignette from this week’s RAW, along with some of her related tweets and the vignette from last week that was replayed this week: