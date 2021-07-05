WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is said to be a fan of Doudrop.

The former Piper Niven debuted as Eva Marie’s protégé a few weeks back, and tension between the two began that same night. Doudrop defeated Naomi in singles action, and since then they have lost to Naomi and Asuka in a Money In the Bank qualifier, and then came back last week for a win over Naomi and Asuka.

In an update, Vince is said to be “super impressed” with the former WWE NXT UK Superstar, according to PWInsider. Vince reportedly wasn’t sold on the Eva – Doudrop storyline at first, but gave the OK to move forward with the angle, and has changed his mind since then.

It was also noted that Vince “loved it” when Doudrop later stood up to Eva, specifically the facial expressions she was making.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Eva and Doudrop, but it was noted that there will be a lot more storyline development with the two in the coming weeks.

As noted earlier at this link, Eva took to Twitter and teased that her “undefeated streak” will continue with tonight’s RAW.

