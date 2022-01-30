RAW Women’s Title Match: Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch

Back from a break and out comes Doudrop first to the ring. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

Back and forth to start the match. Lynch shows some frustration as Doudrop sends her to the ropes. Lynch gets countered but she runs back and Doudrop levels her with ease. Lynch goes to the floor for a breather out of frustration. Doudrop continues to dominate and shut Lynch’s attempts down. Lynch goes to ringside and calls for a time out but Doudrop keeps control.

Lynch finally gets an opening while down on the floor. Doudrop charges to smash her into the steel ring steps but Becky moves and Doudrop hits the steel. Lynch brings it back in and works Doudrop over. More back and forth now. Lynch counters and applies a Sleeper while on Doudrop’s back. Lynch brings her down to one knee now as Doudrop fades but hangs in there.

More back and forth now. Lynch snaps at one point and goes to work on Doudrop while yelling at her. Doudrop comes back and turns it around, hitting a big senton for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Lynch with a Dis-Arm-Her submission out of nowhere in the middle of the ring. Doudrop overpowers and rages herself out of the hold, powering up with a big sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count.

Doudrop with big corner cannonballs in the corner but Lynch barely kicks out. Doudrop climbs up and goes for the big Vader Bomb but Lynch gets her knees up. Lynch goes to the top for a Molly Go Round but Doudrop kicks out just in time. Lynch wails away out of frustration again. Doudrop headbutts from the apron now, beating Lynch down to her knees. Doudrop tries to suplex Lynch from the ring to the floor but Lynch fights her off, dropping her throat over the top rope. Doudrop grabs Lynch’s hair while still on the apron. Lynch drapes her over the top rope and goes to the top turnbuckle, delivering the big flying leg drop while Doudrop is draped over. Doudrop kicks out just in time.

Lynch keeps fighting and goes for a Man-Handle Slam but Doudrop blocks it and nails a Big Ending for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Doudrop drags Lynch to the corner and climbs up but Lynch gets to her feet and fights back. Lynch climbs up and delivers a super Man-Handle Slam from the second rope. Lynch covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Becky Lynch

