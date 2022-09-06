WWE NXT Live Coverage (09/06) - Ricochet Vs. Trick Williams, Nikki A.S.H. And Doudrop Vs. Toxic Attraction And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on September 6, 2022!

The fallout from the Worlds Collide event this past Sunday will trickle down into tonight's edition of the show as Ricochet will be facing Trick Williams in singles action. Ricochet faced William's best friend, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, for his title. While The One and Only ultimately came up short, he looks to exact his revenge on Williams for interfering in the match several times.

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop look to score a win over Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Doudrop and Nikki challenged current NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for their titles at Worlds Collide, but were unable to become the new title holders after Toxic Attraction ran down to the ring and cost the pair the match. Will the Scotswomen be able to get their retribution?

Nathan Frazer and Axiom will begin their best of three series tonight in a friendly challenge to determine who the better competitor is. The two men got to talking on last week's edition of the show sitting together. Frazier told Axiom he would've loved "NXT UK" and a British Rounds match before Axiom threw out the challenge and Frazer accepted.

JD McDonagh will go head-to-head with Wes Lee. Lee stated in an interview a couple of weeks ago that McDonagh gave him the creeps, but McDonagh has been determined to show the "feeble" Lee how his careful routine is designed to help him focus his mind and body.

Former "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura will also be facing off with Roxanne Perez. Satomura lost her title to "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose in a triple threat title unification match (along with Blair Davenport) this past Sunday.