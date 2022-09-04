WWE Worlds Collide 2022 Live Coverage (9/4): Three Championship Unification Matches

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Worlds Collide 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Last month, it was confirmed that "NXT UK" would temporarily close its doors before rebranding as "NXT Europe" in 2023. Due to the announcement and impending overhaul, it was revealed that the Worlds Collide event would return, pitting "NXT" and "NXT UK" against each other. Three unification championship matches have been penciled in for the show, taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, which will ultimately be "NXT UK's" swansong.

Announced card

* Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tyler Bate (c) to unify the "NXT" Championship and "NXT UK" Championship

* Mandy Rose (c) vs. Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat match to unify the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT UK" Women's Championship

* The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) (c) vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs (c) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) in a fatal four-way elimination match to unify the "NXT" Tag Team Championship and "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship

* Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ricochet for the "NXT" North American Championship

* Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship

Our live coverage will begin at 4pm ET.