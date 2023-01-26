Doudrop Reveals Health Scare That's Kept Her Off WWE TV

"WWE Raw" Superstar Doudrop spoke with Denise Salcedo at a "Be A Star" rally. During the interview, Doudrop revealed why she has been off WWE programming and if she will be at Saturday's Royal Rumble event.

"I'll be around and at what capacity? I'm not going to tell that, but I'll be around," Doudrop said. "So, I've had some time off to deal with a little bit of a health scare that I had. Luckily that's all it was. It was just a scare. Everything was always great. Sadly, I got COVID real bad and the symptoms that I was having – they were concerned about my heart. God bless them, they took the best care of me. They got every test for my heart that they could muster and every single one of them came back clean as a whistle. And much to some people's annoyance, my heart is in excellent condition."

Doudrop started her WWE career in "NXT UK" under the ring name Piper Niven. Her name was changed to Doudrop after she made her main roster debut on an episode of "Raw" in July 2021. Her last "Raw" match was on September 5, when she and Nikki A.S.H were defeated by Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. A day later, on the September 6 edition of "NXT," was her last match, where she and Nikki A.S.H defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

