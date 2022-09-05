WWE Raw Live Coverage (9/5): Lashley Vs. The Miz, More

Welcome Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw".

Tonight's show opens with Edge. He talks about his memories of Dominik Mysterio when he was just a young boy. Edge says he doesn't see him as a kid anymore, he sees him as a WWE Superstar and he'll pay the price. Edge calls Dominik down to the ring not to talk. Edge says he's going to beat his ass.

Rey Mysterio's music plays and the elder Mysterio makes his entrance. Rey says Dominik is still his son and he begs Edge for his forgiveness. Edge isn't accepting it and calls out Dominik again. Instead, now it's The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley making her entrance.

Ripley stands on stage with a microphone. She tells Edge to calm down. She says they got exactly what was coming to them. Ripley says Dominik isn't a little boy because she saw the potential in him and made him a man. Dominik walks out on stage to now music. He's dressed in all black and his hair is slicked back.

Rey tells him to snap out of it and make amends with Edge. Dominik doesn't reply. Ripley says he doesn't listen to Rey anymore and Rey can't fight Dominik's battles anymore. Ripley says the time has passed by Edge and he can't stop his Judgment Day. The fans chant, "Who's your daddy?" as Ripley and Dominik slowly walk to the ring.

Rey stands in front of Dominik in the entrance aisle and urges him not to do this. Dominik refuses to make eye contact. The fans now chant, "Eddie's son". Rey walks away all the way backstage. Edge waves a finger, urging Dominik to get in the ring with him. Finn Balor and Damian Priest attack Edge from behind. Edge fights off both of them for a few moments before Dominik gets involved and chop blocks Edge's knee. Rey tries to return to the ring but is blocked by Dominik and Ripley. Ripley lays out Rey from behind and throws him into the steel ring steps.

In the ring, Balor and Priest continue to beat down Edge. Priest hits South of Heaven. Ripley gets a chair from under the ring and hands it to Dominik, who passes it to Balor in the ring. Balor uses it to attack Edge's knee. Balor lays the chair across Edge's knee. Priest holds Edge down and Balor hits the Coup de Grace from the top rope to the chair and Edge's knee underneath. Rey is back and gets in the ring. Priest and Balor exit without further interaction. The new-look Judgment Day makes its way back up the entrance aisle.

We go to a commercial break.

Back from the break, we see The Miz and Ciampa in the arena parking lot earlier where they find an overturned, flaming vehicle.

Back in the arena, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods make their entrance. They're followed by Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios, and Street Profits.