Lita Returning To The Ring Alongside Becky Lynch For WWE Women's Tag Title Shot

Two weeks ago on "WWE Raw," Lita returned to ward off Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, helping Becky Lynch defeat Bayley in a steel cage match in the process. As it turns out, that wasn't a one-off. On Monday night's "Raw," from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, she returned alongside Lynch again. But this time, it was to make a challenge for a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

It's worth noting that while the match has been made official for next week, it was actually Bayley who accepted the title challenge on behalf of her Damage CTRL cohorts, much to the displeasure of Kai and SKY. After a brief back and forth that included "The Role Model" declaring them the "greatest women's tag team champions of all time," Lita and Lynch goaded her into accepting by suggesting that the champions were afraid to defend their titles.

After all, their last championship defense came all the way back on the December 16 episode of "SmackDown" against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. Additionally, Kai and SKY haven't wrestled on WWE television since the January 2 episode of "Raw," when they defeated Lynch and Mia Yim. As for the WWE Hall of Famer, Lita may be a little rusty as well. Her last match came at the Elimination Chamber event in 2022, where she lost against Lynch while competing for the "Raw" Women's Championship.

In addition to this major tag team title match, other confirmed matches for next week include Asuka versus Carmella and Candice LeRae taking on Piper Niven.