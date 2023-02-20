WWE Raw Live Coverage (02/20) - United States Championship Match, Seth Rollins Vs. The Miz, Dolph Ziggler Vs. Mustafa Ali And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "'WWE Raw" on February 20, 2023, coming to you live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada!

Austin Theory managed to retain his United States Championship after defeating Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Bronson Reed in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday. During the post-show press conference for the Premium Live Event, Theory issued an open challenge for a shot at his title. Edge answered the call, and tonight, the two men will collide in a high stakes match for the United States Championship. Will a new champion be crowned?

Speaking of Rollins, he is set for action as he goes one-on-one with The Miz. Rollins will certainly not be in a joyful mood after coming close to defeating Theory on Saturday to win back the United States title. He ultimately fell short after a returning Logan Paul snuck his way into the Chamber and ambushed Rollins, allowing Theory to hit him with A-Town Down and pin him for the three count. Will Rollins be able to get the job done tonight and score the win over "The A-Lister"?

Dolph Ziggler will be squaring off with Mustafa Ali as the two look to settle their differences following weeks of animosity. Ali has not been shy when it comes to expressing his frustrations with being given a lack of chances in WWE, and has been upset with Ziggler in particular for getting the opportunity at capturing championships on more than one occasion. Which man will come out on top?

Additionally, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes, Damage CTRL leader Bayley, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley, and "The Man" Becky Lynch are all advertised to appear on tonight's show.