WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (12/16) - Two Championship Matches, Roman Reigns Returns, Triple Threat Tag Team Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on December 16, 2022, coming to you live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

Two huge title matches are scheduled for tonight, as Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be putting his title on the line against "The One and Only" Ricochet. Ricochet earned his shot after taking home the "SmackDown" World Cup two weeks ago. The pair came face-to-face in six-man tag team action last week after Ricochet teamed up with"NXT" Tag Team Champions New Day to conquer GUNTHER and his Imperium teammates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Will GUNTHER be able to hold on to his title, or will Ricochet be able to become a two time champion?

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will also be in action, as they defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against new allies Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. Even though Morgan and Nox may be less experienced as a team than Damage CTRL, they managed to beat "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and "The Submission Magician" Shayna Baszler last week. Will new champions be crowned tonight?

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making his return to The Blue Brand tonight for the first time since he and the rest of The Bloodline defeated Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes in the Men's WarGames Match. While it is not currently known what Reigns is planning, whatever it is promises to be big, as Jey Uso nudged Sami Zayn last week to trim his hair and beard, and get himself dressed up for "a real, real big night." What does Reigns have in store?

A huge Triple Threat Tag Team Match is also scheduled for tonight, as Legado Del Fantasma, Hit Row and The Viking Raiders go head-to-head. The three teams have been at odds with one another over the past several weeks and have launched a series of surprise attacks on one another. What will happen when they collide?

We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as we see Sami Zayn and The Usos pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox then head to the ring, followed by Damage CTRL.