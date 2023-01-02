WWE Raw Live Coverage (01/02) - United States Championship Match, Women's Championship Match And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on January 2, 2023, coming to you live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee!
The United States Championship will be on the line during the first "Raw" of the year, as current titleholder Austin Theory will be squaring off with Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The pair have been at odds with one another for the past several months, and Rollins has been looking to get his hands on Theory once again after Theory dethroned him at "Survivor Series: WarGames". He became one step closer to achieving his goal after defeating Bobby Lashley a few weeks ago to become the number one contender. Will Theory be able to hold on to his title, or will Rollins become a three time champion tonight?
Another title will also be on the line, as current "Raw" Women's Championship Bianca Belair defends against number one contender Alexa Bliss. Bliss earned herself the opportunity after defeating Bayley on the December 12 "Raw". Moments after winning the match, Bray Wyatt's logo flashed on the Titan Tron and a seemingly possessed Bliss got Belair into position to hit Sister Abigail, but snapped out of it and rushed away from ringside. Tensions between the pair only grew after Bliss smashed a vase across Belair's head following a sit down interview between the pair the following week. What will happen when the former allies collide?
Additionally, "The Man" Becky Lynch, Damage CTRL leader Bayley, and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley are all slated to appear on tonight's show, as per WWE's event page.
The Bloodline Takes Over Raw
We are live! Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as The Bloodline are decimating ringside. Solo Sikoa attacks a security guard. They flip over the announce desk before Kevin Owens' music hits and makes his way to the ring. Sami Zayn tells Owens not to open his mouth because The Bloodline are not in a good mood. He announces they are taking over "Raw" because of him beating them on "SmackDown" this past Friday.
Owens says that all he really wants to do is come punch him in the face instead of saying what he had to. Adam Pearce cuts him off and tells The Bloodline they've gotten away with this kind of thing for far too long. He then tells security to escort The Bloodline from the ring and they oblige, but Sikoa takes them all out.
Owens gets in the ring and The Bloodline attacks him as Pearce calls for the locker room to come out and take them out. The Bloodline tries to escape, but Pearce doesn't let them and tells them they will all be in a match tonight.
We head backstage to Byron Saxton and Bianca Belair. Saxton asks them about the state of her relationship with Bliss and Belair tells her there's no turning back. She says Bliss won't be able to pry the title from her hands.
Back from the break, we head backstage to the locker room yelling at Pearce about The Bloodline. Elias, Kevin Owens, and Street Profits all volunteer to be in matches with the four men, and he tells Elias he can go one-on-one with Sikoa while Owens and The Profits can take on Zayn and The Usos.
Back at ringside, Alexa Bliss heads down followed by Bianca Belair.
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship
The bell rings and Belair clocks Bliss. Bliss tries to fire off right hands, but Belair catches her and delivers an uppercut. She follows it up with a headbutt, all the while Bliss gets angrier. Bliss delivers a dropkick that sends Belair to the outside, then looks for a baseball slide. Belair catches her and whips her into the barricade.
Back from the break, Bliss fires off several forearms. Belair fires back with a right hand, but Bliss manages to deliver an arm drag. Belair hits a dropkick, then charges at her and looks for a shoulder to her midsection. Bliss moves out of the way and sends her into the ringpost, then delivers a series of stomps and steps on her back. She sends her head into the mat, but Belair gets her up for a vertical suplex. Bliss escapes and trips her, then sends her into the top turnbuckle face first and delivers some offensive moves. Belair manages to deliver a delayed vertical suplex, then fires off several open palmed strikes. She whips Bliss into the corner face first, then hits a trio of bodyslams. She hits a standing moonsault, then goes for a pin but Bliss kicks out. Bliss sends Belair to the outside, then delivers a cannonball off the apron.