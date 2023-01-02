WWE Raw Live Coverage (01/02) - United States Championship Match, Women's Championship Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on January 2, 2023, coming to you live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee!

The United States Championship will be on the line during the first "Raw" of the year, as current titleholder Austin Theory will be squaring off with Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The pair have been at odds with one another for the past several months, and Rollins has been looking to get his hands on Theory once again after Theory dethroned him at "Survivor Series: WarGames". He became one step closer to achieving his goal after defeating Bobby Lashley a few weeks ago to become the number one contender. Will Theory be able to hold on to his title, or will Rollins become a three time champion tonight?

Another title will also be on the line, as current "Raw" Women's Championship Bianca Belair defends against number one contender Alexa Bliss. Bliss earned herself the opportunity after defeating Bayley on the December 12 "Raw". Moments after winning the match, Bray Wyatt's logo flashed on the Titan Tron and a seemingly possessed Bliss got Belair into position to hit Sister Abigail, but snapped out of it and rushed away from ringside. Tensions between the pair only grew after Bliss smashed a vase across Belair's head following a sit down interview between the pair the following week. What will happen when the former allies collide?

Additionally, "The Man" Becky Lynch, Damage CTRL leader Bayley, and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley are all slated to appear on tonight's show, as per WWE's event page.