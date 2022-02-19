RAW Women’s Title Match: Lita vs. Becky Lynch

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE Hall of Famer Lita to a pop. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is out next to a pop. The winner of this match will defend against new #1 contender Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. We get formal ring introductions from Rome as Lita and Lynch face off.

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Lynch goes for the arm, taking Lita down for the Dis-Arm-Her early on but Lita counters. Lita comes back with a shoulder to drop Lynch. Fans do dueling chants now. Lynch rocks Lita in the mouth and talks some trash. Lita ducks Lynch but Lynch kicks her. Lita blocks a kick and sweeps Becky, then nails an arm drag and a slap.

Lita blocks a right hand and fights back, unloading with strikes. Lita with a hurricanrana takedown. Becky blocks the Twist of Fate. Becky with offense in the corner now. She talks some trash as fans boo. Becky ends up using Lita’s hair to whiplash her on the top rope. Lynch comes back in and stomps away and beats on Lita to keep her down. Becky uses the middle rope to choke Lita now as the referee warns her. Lynch talks some trash to the crowd. Becky stomps away in the corner now as the referee warns her again. Fans rally for Lita.

Becky with a top rope leg drop for another 2 count. They tangle some and Lita mounts Becky with right hands. Lynch rolls free. Lita runs into a back elbow in the corner, then a kick that puts her down. Becky unloads while Lita is on the apron now. Lynch with another second rope leg drop to the back of the neck. Lita kicks out at 2. Lynch takes her time and connects with a Bexploder suplex. Lynch talks some trash and nails another Bexploder. Lynch plays to the crowd for boos now. Lita blocks the third Bexploder and counters with a DDT in the middle of the ring. Lynch can’t believe it. Lita with right hands now. Lynch fights back but Lita unloads with strikes.

Lita ducks a clothesline and nails one of her own, and another. Lita with a corner splash. Lita kicks Becky away from the corner, and takes her down in the corner. Lita flies from the second rope with a crossbody for a 2 count. Lita goes for the Twist of Fate but it’s blocked. Lita fights off the Dis-Arm-Her and rolls Becky for a 2 count. They trade pin attempts. Becky rolls Lita from behind again and uses the top rope but the referee catches her. Lita pulls Becky into a Sleeper on the mat now.

Becky rolls over to the bottom rope to break the Sleeper. Lita misses a corner splash. Lita blocks a corner kick and nails a powerbomb for another 2 count. Lita goes back to the top but Becky rolls to the floor to avoid the Litasault. Lita goes to the floor and beats Becky around, slamming her face-first into the announce table, then sending her into the apron. Lita rolls Becky back in at the 7 count. Becky drops Lita over the top rope with a Stunner. Becky goes to the top but Lita cuts her off. Lita with the hurricanrana takedown from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Becky blocks the Twist of Fate but Lita nails it for another close 2 count.

More back and forth now. Becky finally applies the Dis-Arm-Her in the middle of the ring. Lita goes for the rope to break it but Lynch nails the Man-Handle Slam. Becky holds it for the pin but Lita gets her foot on the bottom rope to break it. Becky can’t believe it. Becky snaps a bit and unloads on Lita. More back and forth now. Lita goes on to hit the Twist of Fate. Lita climbs to the top for the Litasault but Becky kicks out just in time. Lita can’t believe it. Becky ends up missing a moonsault but Lita misses a Twist of Fate. Becky nails the Man-Handle Slam for the pin to retain.

Winner: Becky Lynch

