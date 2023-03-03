WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (03/03) - Cody Rhodes And Roman Reigns Come Face To Face, Sami Zayn Vs. Solo Sikoa, Rhea Ripley Vs. Liv Morgan

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on March 3, 2023, coming to you live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC!

Paul Heyman put Jimmy Uso on notice on behalf of Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Roman Reigns last week, telling him that if he didn't resolve the tensions between himself and his brother, Jey Uso, then he would intervene. After hearing the news, Rhodes declared that he would be heading over to the blue brand on this past Monday's "Raw" to meet Reigns face-to-face before they collide at "WrestleMania 39".

Following her confrontation with "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley will be going one-on-one with Liv Morgan. "The Eradicator" eliminated Morgan from the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble in January to secure a title match at "The Grandest Stage of Them All". Morgan looks to get some revenge on her former tag team partner tonight, and it remains to be seen if she will be able to do so tonight.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Ronda Rousey will be joining forces with Shayna Baszler to take on Natalya and Tegan Nox. Natalya suffered a loss at the hands of Baszler in single's competition last week, and was attacked after the match by her and Rousey before Nox ran down to provide a helping hand.

Sami Zayn will be going head-to-head with Solo Sikoa. Zayn has made it his mission to destroy The Bloodline after the group betrayed him at the Royal Rumble following his main-event match with Reigns. Sikoa has made his loyalties to Reigns well known, and he looks to seek retribution on Zayn.

We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa make their way to the ring. Reigns tells Washington to acknowledge him before Cody Rhodes' music hits and he heads down.