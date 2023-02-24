Ronda Rousey Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw

Could the long-awaited confrontation between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch finally take place on the upcoming "WWE" Raw in Grand Rapids, Michigan?

According to WWE's official events page, Rousey, a "WWE SmackDown" superstar, is being advertised to appear on Monday's show, where Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita are set to challenge IYO SKY & Dakota Kai for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

It's no secret Rousey and Shayna Baszler have set their sights on the women's tag titles, declaring in recent weeks that they plan to eliminate all competition the division has to offer, as part of their pursuit of the gold currently held by Damage CTRL.

Furthermore, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported last week that Rousey & Baszler were "locked in" for a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 39. In the event that Lynch & Lita prevail Monday, "The Man" and "The Baddest Woman On The Planet" could once again cross paths at WWE's biggest show of the year, following their match at WrestleMania 35.

Last Friday, Rousey returned to in-ring competition for the first time since dropping the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on December 30. In her return match, Rousey looked as dominant as ever, as she & Baszler put away Natalya & Shotzi during the opening contest of the show. The two real-life friends started tagging prior to Rousey's recent hiatus, picking up wins against teams such as Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox, Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi, and Emma & Tamina last November and December. They also had a brief rivalry with Shotzi & Xia Li in September.

It's worth pointing out that Rousey being advertised for Monday's WWE taping doesn't necessarily mean a televised appearance, as WWE could just utilize her in a dark match or segment.