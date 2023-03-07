Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Still Competing For Tag Titles At WWE WrestleMania

A six-woman tag team match — Damage CTRL vs. Trish Status, Lita, and Becky Lynch — was announced for WrestleMania 39 last night on "WWE Raw." However, with Lita and Lynch winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and dethroning IYO SKY and Dakota Kai just last week, the tag belts are now tied up in this trios rivalry. So what does that mean for the titles at WrestleMania? According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," the champions — whoever they may be at the start of April — will be tapped to wrestle twice across WrestleMania's two nights.

That means if Lita and Lynch hold onto the straps heading into WrestleMania 39, they'd be involved in not just the 6-woman tag but likely a title defense against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. There does still remain the possibility that Kai and SKY could regain their lost titles along the way, however, they have yet to see a rematch put on the books. If that were to occur, they'd find themselves in the same boat as Lita and Lynch — possibly pulling double duty for 'Mania.

Rousey and Baszler challenging for the tag titles at WrestleMania has seemingly been in the cards for a bit, but those plans may have walked into some complications in light of a recent arm injury suffered by Rousey. She was pulled from action on last week's "SmackDown" as a proposed tag match was altered to become a singles bout for Baszler; Rousey was present ringside wearing a sling. But the belief backstage is that Rousey should be functional enough — not 100% — for WrestleMania to have the match and likely walk out with her partner as the new champions.