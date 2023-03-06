WWE Raw Live Coverage (03/06) - John Cena Returns, Sami Zayn Vs. Jimmy Uso, Seth Rollins Comes Face To Face With Logan Paul

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on March 6, 2023, coming to you live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts!

John Cena will be making his WWE return tonight in light of recent reports stating that he is currently set for a match against United States Champion Austin Theory at "WrestleMania 39". Cena last appeared on the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown", during which he joined forces with Kevin Owens to defeat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the former "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.

Speaking of The Bloodline, two members are set for singles action, as one half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso goes head-to-head with Zayn while Kevin Owens squares off with Solo Sikoa. Dissension within the group has continued to grow, with Reigns declaring on "SmackDown" that if Jey Uso doesn't appear on this Friday's edition of the show, then Jimmy will be blamed for his brother's recent absence.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been looking to get his hands on Logan Paul ever since Paul interfered in the Men's Elimination Chamber match and cost him the United States Championship. Last week, he used The Miz's phone to call Paul and challenge him to meet him in-person. Paul accepted, and tonight the two will confront one another in what promises to be a heated exchange of words.

Before she defends her title against Asuka at "The Showcase of the Immortals", "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will be facing Carmella. An irate Carmella blindsided both Asuka and Belair with an attack when the duo came face-to-face following her loss to the former.

Additionally, Judgment Day's Finn Balor will be colliding with Johnny Gargano. The winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes, "The Man" Becky Lynch, and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley are all advertised to appear on tonight's show.