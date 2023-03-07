Trish Stratus Coming Out Of Retirement For Match At WWE WrestleMania 39

In WWE's kayfabe realm, Trish Stratus is officially recognized as the greatest female superstar of all time, an honor that the Canadian wrestler received in 2021. As such, the return of a G.O.A.T. has to be regarded as a monumental moment in WWE history.

Stratus will officially come out of retirement at WrestleMania 39, joining forces with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & Lita in a six-woman match against Damage CTRL. The match was made official on this week's "WWE Raw" where Lita and Lynch thanked "Stratus for helping them even the odds in their rivalry against Bayley & Co.

Stratus stepped out and told Lita "I'll always have your back" and that it was a pleasure to watch her win gold with "The Man." At this point, Damage CTRL confronted the three women in the ring.

"You two [Lita and Stratus] are legitimately the reasons why we are in this ring right now," Bayley said, thanking the Hall of Famers for their contributions to the business. "That said, the three of us [Damage CTRL] are going to be the reasons you never come back!"

At this point, Stratus referenced her promo from "WWE Raw" last August, where she teased stepping out of retirement.

"I already warned I could go real quick from 'I am retired' to 'I was retired,'" Stratus reiterated. "And I couldn't think of a better place to shut your mouth up than at the Grandest Stage of Them All!"