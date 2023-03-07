Trish Stratus Coming Out Of Retirement For Match At WWE WrestleMania 39
In WWE's kayfabe realm, Trish Stratus is officially recognized as the greatest female superstar of all time, an honor that the Canadian wrestler received in 2021. As such, the return of a G.O.A.T. has to be regarded as a monumental moment in WWE history.
Stratus will officially come out of retirement at WrestleMania 39, joining forces with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & Lita in a six-woman match against Damage CTRL. The match was made official on this week's "WWE Raw" where Lita and Lynch thanked "Stratus for helping them even the odds in their rivalry against Bayley & Co.
Stratus stepped out and told Lita "I'll always have your back" and that it was a pleasure to watch her win gold with "The Man." At this point, Damage CTRL confronted the three women in the ring.
"You two [Lita and Stratus] are legitimately the reasons why we are in this ring right now," Bayley said, thanking the Hall of Famers for their contributions to the business. "That said, the three of us [Damage CTRL] are going to be the reasons you never come back!"
At this point, Stratus referenced her promo from "WWE Raw" last August, where she teased stepping out of retirement.
"I already warned I could go real quick from 'I am retired' to 'I was retired,'" Stratus reiterated. "And I couldn't think of a better place to shut your mouth up than at the Grandest Stage of Them All!"
Damage CTRL Set To Implode?
Stratus then looked at the WrestleMania sign and issued the challenge to Damage CTRL.
Bayley immediately accepted the challenge, something that seemed to upset IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Thereafter, Stratus and Lita delivered tandem offense to throw SKY and Kai out of the ring, leaving Lynch and Bayley to come face-to-face in the ring. The segment ended with an upset Damage CTRL retreating from the ring.
It remains to be seen if Damage CTRL implodes at WrestleMania 39, seeing as WWE teased some tension between the trio on Monday's show.
Stratus had previously retired following her loss to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019 in her hometown of Toronto. Subsequently, Stratus teased the possibility of unretiring for a match against Lynch, especially when Lynch was portraying her "Big Time Becks" heel persona. Stratus would also get physical at a pair of WWE live events last August, coming to the aid of Alexa Bliss and Asuka during their rivalry with Damage CTRL. As such, the news of Stratus coming out of retirement has been widely expected and is not surprising in the least.
Besides the aforementioned six-woman match, the confirmed lineup for WrestleMania 39 includes Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, John Cena vs. Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair, Asuka vs. Bianca Belair, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos, Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins and Finn Balor vs. Edge. Other rumored matches include Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos.