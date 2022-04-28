Becky Lynch recently spoke with Featured Cut Of The Day about the possibility of facing Trish Stratus at some point. The two women have teased the idea of them competing against each other, particularly on social media. They even got into an exchange during a recent live event in Canada. Lynch admitted that if Stratus wants a match, she’s ready to go.

“If Trish Stratus wants to go, I am ready to go,” Becky Lynch stated. “But I think she should know that I destroyed her bestie. Her bestie, who I loved, who was my hero, who was my idol. I wasn’t a Trish Stratus fan, so just imagine what I will do to her.”

While a match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus is still a dream one for fans, the RAW Superstar has shared the ring with Lita. The Hall Of Fame star competed against Lynch in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. Lynch got the victory at Elimination Chamber, but she admitted that it was an experience she will cherish forever.

“I mean look, when you think about it, she’s one of the women I could point to and say, ‘I want to be like her.’ She was ballsy, she was fiery, she was doing stuff that I had never seen other women do, and I loved that about her,” she said. “To get to be in the ring against your childhood hero, very, very rarely does that happen.

“So, it was not wasted on me, only the fact that she came for my title right before WrestleMania, and I had to destroy her clouded my vision of it. But it was an experience that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

