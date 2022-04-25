MJF and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus were recently a part of a For the Love of Wrestling event in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

It appears MJF and Stratus spent a lot of time together during their stay in England. On Sunday, MJF called out the wrestling legend for being “so annoying” and not leaving him alone.

So glad to be back at home in the states. @trishstratuscom would not leave me alone. So Annoying.

Stratus has yet to respond to MJF.

Others who participated in the Liverpool event include AEW star Sting, Mickie James, Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman), Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt), WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Jim Ross and Torrie Wilson, Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas) and Tatanka. The event also featured a reunion from Billy Gunn & “Road Dogg” Brian James, AKA The New Age Outlaws.

The event was organized by WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) and Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria).

As noted earlier, the former Wyatt Family reunited at the event as well.

WWE Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest women's wrestler of all-time Trish Stratus will be hitting the ring very shortly for her Q&A Meanwhile, Earl Hebner is doing his photos in the @ThisIs_Progress Zone#WWE #TrishStratus #earlhebner #wrestling #ForTheLoveofWrestling — For the Love of Wrestling (@ftlowrestling) April 24, 2022

