WWE Hall of Famers “Road Dogg” Jesse James and Billy Gunn, AKA The New Age Outlaws, reunited over the weekend at the For the Love of Wrestling event in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

As seen in the video below, James entertained English fans with his signature intro speech, as fans gave the legendary team a rousing ovation. The duo also partook in a Q&A session, as seen below.

Since his WWE release in January, Road Dogg has been very active on social media. Earlier this month, he started his Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast where he spoke about the bond shared by The New Age Outlaws.

“Our friendship now, second to none, we literally grew up together,” James said. “We’ve literally grown from then to now in our relationship and I mean we’ve been through everything, ups and downs, and all around. We got sober together, I spent this whole weekend with him, our relationship couldn’t be better. I have probably three really good friends in the industry and he’s one of them.

“He’s a guy I love to go out with, go out to eat, hang out, talk. We just have so much in common now and we’ve been through so much together that that relationship is just ironclad now.”

Others who participated in the Liverpool wrestling convention include AEW stars Sting and MJF, Mickie James, Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman), Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt), WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, Jim Ross and Torrie Wilson, Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas) and Tatanka.

As noted earlier, the former Wyatt Family reunited at the event as well.

Great Q&A w/the New Age Outlaws at @ftlowrestling Billy on Rockabilly: "You've got to go through a lot of s--t" Billy on their pairing 25yrs ago: "We were so different but for some reason when we were put together there was something" "There was a chemistry" – @BrianRDJames https://t.co/koYiVRTm9B pic.twitter.com/BEFKldfxh2 — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) April 24, 2022

Glad you enjoyed your experience https://t.co/jOFR7hKmgC — Kip Sopp (@RealBillyGunn) April 20, 2022

What a great weekend with all the fans/friends! Thank you @monopolyevents1 @ftlowrestling and all the volunteers! #OUDK Thank you Liverpool! — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) April 24, 2022

