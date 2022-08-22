Trish Stratus Teases Coming Out Of Retirement On WWE Raw

Is Trish Stratus preparing for another run in the squared circle?

During the 8/22 "WWE Raw" in her hometown of Toronto, Stratus heavily teased coming out of retirement during her opening promo segment.

"It feels so good to be here," Stratus told fans at Scotiabank Arena. "It feels so good to be home. And I'm not just talking about Toronto, I'm talking about in this ring – between these ropes. It will never not feel like home between these ropes."

At this point a loud "one more match" chant broke out.

"I've been doing a lot of thinking lately," Stratus continued.

Just as Stratus prepared to make what sounded like an announcement, the stable of Bayley, IO SKY and Dakota Kai interrupted her. This was followed by "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair walking out to provide back-up to the WWE Hall of Famer.

As Stratus and Bayley exchanged words, Stratus once again teased coming out of retirement.

"Bayley, I can go real quick from 'I am retired' to 'I was retired' if you don't stop running your mouth," Stratus emphasized.

Over the past year or so, Stratus has teased stepping out of retirement for a match with Becky Lynch. She also got physical in the ring at a pair of WWE live events over the weekend, coming to the aid of Alexa Bliss & Asuka during their brawl with Bayley's stable.

Stratus had officially retired after her loss to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019 in Toronto. But all signs point to the legendary wrestler preparing for another match or two.