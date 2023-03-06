John Cena Returns To WWE Raw, Makes WrestleMania Match Against Austin Theory

As Michael Cole has said many times, it's not WrestleMania without John Cena. And this April, on the Grandest Stage of Them All, the 16-time WWE World Champion will officially return for a match against Austin Theory with the United States Championship on the line. Though, it did take a little bit of convincing.

Monday night on "WWE Raw," Cena was greeted by a massive pop in his home state of Massachusetts. But before he could even say a word, Theory's music hit and all bets were off. "The Now" admitted he had all the respect in the world for his hero, but that he also had a gift for him. That gift? None other than a match at WrestleMania. But the "Peacemaker" star had a quick and blunt answer for the champ: "No." Theory proceeded to goad Cena, going so far as to poke fun at his bald spot.

"I would so much rather be bald than have them pipe in fake crowd noises for my matches because nobody cares," Cena responded.

In response, the youngest United States Champion in WWE history accused Cena of giving up and turning his back on the crowd. Obviously, the man behind the words "Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect" wasn't going to let that stand. After telling Theory he had no brains or heart, he revised his message.

"I may not care about you, but I'll never give up on them. Remember this moment, you just made the biggest mistake of your life. At WrestleMania, for the United States Championship, it's going to be Austin Theory versus John Cena."