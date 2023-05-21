WWE SmackDown Spoilers For This Friday Night On FOX

With WWE traveling to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia later this week for Night of Champions, the company decided to pre-tape the May 26 edition of "WWE SmackDown," which serves as the go-home show for the premium live event. The May 19 episode of "SmackDown" emanated from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Following the completion of that taping, WWE proceeded to film this week's episode as well, which will air in its usual timeslot on FOX this Friday.

As previously announced by WWE, the blue brand will deliver a variety of in-ring action this week, including a United States Championship match between the reigning champion Austin Theory, and the challenger, Sheamus. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will also host the "KO Show" with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline as their special guests. Here is a look at the spoilers for the May 26 edition of "SmackDown," courtesy of spoilers from ITN WWE & WrestlePlace.

** SPOILERS BELOW **

* The opening contest saw Austin Theory defend his United States Championship against "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus. Last Friday, Sheamus interrupted a promo from Theory and hit him with a Brogue Kick. Theory would get his revenge though as Pretty Deadly helped him defeat Sheamus and retain the title.

* After being forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships due to Liv Morgan's injury, Raquel Rodriguez linked up with Shotzi to defeat Bayley & IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

* Cameron Grimes defeated Ashante "Thee" Adonis of Hit Row. After the match though, Grimes suffered an attack from Baron Corbin.

* "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair cut an in-ring promo ahead of her title defense against Asuka at Night of Champions. Asuka surprised Belair with an attack from behind, but eventually, Belair gained the upper hand.

* LA Knight defeated Rick Boogs.

* Ahead of his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions, AJ Styles defeated Karrion Kross, who was accompanied by Scarlett. Styles' ally "Michin" Mia Yim thwarted an interference attempt from Scarlett.

* The Bloodline stood tall to close out "SmackDown" after laying out Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the "KO Show."