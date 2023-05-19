WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (05/19) - Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa Meet Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, The Usos Vs. LWO

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on May 19, 2023, coming to you live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina!

Before they collide in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions on May 27, titleholders Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will meet Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the ring tonight. Reigns disclosed the match for the upcoming Premium Live Event last Friday after making it known that he was frustrated with the efforts made by The Usos to recapture the title.

Speaking of Jimmy and Jey Uso, they will be in action as they collide with LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. The two teams found themselves entangled in a heated backstage confrontation last week after The Usos overheard LWO's comments about the aforementioned exchange with Reigns.

Pretty Deadly will be competing in the ring for the first time since being drafted to "SmackDown" during Night 2 of the WWE Draft, as they go head-to-head with Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes following a not so pleasant encounter with one another last week. Elsewhere, LA Knight will be joining forces with Rick Boogs to square off with The Street Profits.

Grayson Waller will be bringing "The Grayson Waller Effect" to the main roster tonight as he hosts AJ Styles on his talk show. Styles defeated Bobby Lashley in the semi-finals of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament last week to secure his spot in the finals at Night of Champions against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.