It's Seth Rollins Vs AJ Styles For The WWE World Heavyweight Title At Night Of Champions

The stage is officially set for a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion to be crowned at Night of Champions. Fresh off his return from injury, "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles punched his ticket to Saudi Arabia with a couple of victories Friday night, meaning he'll be facing Seth "Freakin'" Rollins on May 27.

That said, it was no easy task on "SmackDown" for the two-time WWE Champion. He kicked off the show by winning a Triple Threat Match over a couple of WWE Hall of Famers, Edge and Rey Mysterio, then finished the night with a Phenomenal Forearm and a clean pinfall victory over "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley. Despite being busted open in his own Triple Threat Match against Austin Theory and Sheamus earlier that night, he was still able to compete against Styles in the main event.

Now the leader of The O.C. only has Rollins to worry about. Monday night, "The Visionary" kicked off "Raw" by defeating both Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura in his own Triple Threat Match. In the main event, he defeated Finn Balor to earn his opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, in something of a callback to their SummerSlam 2016 bout that saw Balor emerge as the first-ever WWE Universal Champion.

Wrestling Inc. asked fans on Twitter who should be the first to win the new title, with Rollins receiving nearly 60 percent of the vote. Styles, meanwhile, was not even presented as one of the options in the poll, making him a true underdog just one win away from an unlikely title win.