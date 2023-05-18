Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title Against Asuka At WWE Night Of Champions

A WrestleMania 39 rematch has officially been booked for WWE Night of Champions. WWE announced via Twitter on Thursday that Bianca Belair will defend her "Raw" Women's Championship against Asuka once again, but this time it will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, May 27.

Asuka's journey to WrestleMania saw her return to action in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match in January with a full painted face. The following month at Elimination Chamber, she outlasted five other women in an Elimination Chamber match to officially earn a title match against Belair in Hollywood. Belair and Asuka then clashed during WrestleMania Sunday, but the champion prevailed to ensure her reign officially crossed the one-year mark.

Following WrestleMania 39, "The EST" was able to become the longest-reigning women's champion of WWE's modern era after successfully defending against IYO SKY at WWE Backlash. Both Belair and Asuka were drafted over to "WWE SmackDown" recently, which led to "The Empress of Tomorrow" interrupting what was supposed to be Belair's championship celebration in her hometown of Knoxville. Asuka misted Belair in dramatic fashion, seemingly marking her heel turn for the first time in three years.

Night of Champions now has six matches officially booked. That event will also see Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles to crown a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will team with Solo Sikoa to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Plus, Mustafa Ali challenges GUNTHER for the Intercontinental title. In singles action, Cody Rhodes will rematch against Brock Lesnar, and Becky Lynch will face Trish Stratus for the first time ever.