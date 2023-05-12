Asuka Returns To WWE TV, Quickly Resumes Feud With Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair made history earlier this week by becoming the longest reigning "WWE Raw" Women's Champion after holding the title for over 400 days and counting. While she looked to celebrate that monumental accomplishment in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee during Friday's edition of "SmackDown", things didn't quite go according to plan.

Asuka returned to WWE programming and headed down to the ring before "The EST" could start the party. She offered Belair her hand, and Belair shook it only to be met with quite a shock after Asuka spit her signature blue mist in her face.

The pair have encountered one another in the squared circle a multitude of times over the years, with their most recent televised bout seeing Belair successfully defend her aforementioned title against "The Empress of Tomorrow" during night two of WrestleMania.