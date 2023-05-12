WWE Considering Heel Turn, Night Of Champions Title Match For Asuka

Asuka has been nowhere to be found over the last month and then some. Since losing to "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39, "The Empress of Tomorrow" hasn't shown her freshly painted face on WWE programming. However, she may soon resurface with a bit of an attitude adjustment from the persona we've grown accustomed to.

According to PWInsider Elite, there has been an internal pitch for Asuka to turn heel as she settles into her new home on "WWE SmackDown." Such a change could also come with a WrestleMania rematch, as WWE has been considering another bout between Asuka and Belair for Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27.