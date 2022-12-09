Cryptic Message Hints At Big Change For Asuka

This past Monday night on "WWE Raw," Asuka came up short in a triple threat qualifying match to earn a shot at the "Raw" Women's Championship. In response to that loss, the Japanese star tweeted: "I don't want respect. I have never wanted to be respected. I don't care about that. I'm going to listen to the new Metallica song and go to bed." However, since that post, Asuka's presence online has taken a dark turn. In tweets that followed, Asuka began sharing images of the murder clown character, Kana, she played prior to joining WWE. Not only that, Asuka added words such as "the world is full of s**t" and "goodbye cruel world," which ultimately got fans concerned.

In the latest twist, Asuka has shared a video compilation of her momentous victories in WWE. Of course, the "Empress of Tomorrow" is a former Women's Money in the Bank holder, a two-time "Raw" Women's Champion, a one-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion, a one-time "NXT Women's Champion, a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and she also became the winner of the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018. In addition to the shared video, the 41-year-old added the caption "goodbye" with a waving hand emoji, adding more fuel to the fire regarding a possible gimmick change on WWE programming.

Asuka first signed for WWE in 2015 after spending years performing on the Japanese independent circuit. It was in promotion's such as Pro Wrestling Wave and JWP Joshi Puroresu that she initially portrayed the murder clown gimmick mentioned above. The character saw her wear face paint similar to that of the Joker – the Batman supervillain – and often spat pink mist in the face of her opponents.