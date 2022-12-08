Asuka Teases Drastic Change To Her Character And Look

Is Asuka on the verge of a character change?

Over the past few days, the veteran WWE superstar has sent out a series of tweets that hint at her reverting back to her old gimmick – the murder clown, Kana – from her days in the Japanese indie circuit.

In her initial tweet, a despondent Asuka asked members of the WWE Universe to pick anyone but her to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match, while responding to a tweet from WWE's official account. The tweet was sent out shortly after Asuka came up short in a triple-threat match on "WWE Raw" against Bayley and Rhea Ripley.

Thereafter, Asuka tweeted the following:

"I don't want respect. I have never wanted to be respected. I don't care about that. I'm going to listen to the new Metallica song and go to bed."

Asuka followed it up with a few pictures from her time as Kana, along with a message that seemed to worry some of her fans.

the world is full of shit pic.twitter.com/InDEdkDtaH — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 7, 2022

Goodbye cruel world pic.twitter.com/FQkd8hKCSs — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 7, 2022

On Wednesday, Asuka was it again, stirring the pot with a video clip of herself wearing Kana facepaint, along with a section from Mozart's Queen of the Night aria.

Verstossen sei auf ewig,

Verlassen sei auf ewig,

ZertrÃ¼mmert sei'n auf ewig

Alle Bande der Natur. Disowned may you be forever,

Abandoned may you be forever,

Destroyed be forever

All the bonds of nature. pic.twitter.com/AcNCSOzAOe — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 8, 2022

Besides being on the winning squad in the WarGames match at Survivor Series, Asuka has been down on her luck in recent weeks, suffering a series of losses at both televised and WWE live events. It's entirely possible that WWE creative is setting her up for character change with her recent losing woes. Asuka has not portrayed a heel character in WWE since her time teaming up with Kairi Sane as one-half of The Kabuki Warriors.