The last time the WWE Women's Tag Titles were defended on WWE TV was back in December at WWE TLC when The Kabuki Warriors retained against Becky Lynch and Charlotte in the first-ever Women's Tag Team TLC Match.

Kairi Sane missed about a month's worth of action after it was believed she sustained a concussion during that match. For Asuka, she went on to feud with WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss is wondering where the champs are, calling them out on Twitter, earlier today.

"Me looking for the women's tag team titles representation like...our women's tag division has some some of the most talented women on the roster...where u at Kabuki Warriors...?

"But @WWEAsuka leave your green mist at home. It's a coward move & my extensions are way too expensive to be stained by green food coloring. #DefendThoseTitles"

WWE has yet to advertise any upcoming Women's Tag Title matches in the near future.

Me looking for the women's tag team titles representation like... our women's tag division has some some of the most talented women on the roster... where u at Kabuki warriors....? pic.twitter.com/wwFKrklCgv — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 7, 2020