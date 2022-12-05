WWE Raw Live Coverage (12/05) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match, Number One Contender Triple Threat Matches And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on December 5, 2022, coming to you live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.!

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will be putting their titles on the line against the recently formed team of Matt Riddle and Elias. The Usos and the rest of The Bloodline have been dominating WWE over the past few months, and are seemingly stronger than ever now that Sami Zayn has proved his allegiance to them after turning his back on longtime friend Kevin Owens in the Men's WarGames match a couple of weeks ago. On the other side of things, Riddle initially approached Elias after asking him to join his band, and after a few weeks of convincing, Elias agreed to do so and the two became fast friends. Will The Usos be able to hold on to their titles, or will new champions be crowned tonight?

The next person in line for the "Raw" Women's Championship will be determined tonight, as two triple threat matches will be held, with the winners of both matches competing in singles competition next week to choose the new number one contender for Bianca Belair. The first match will see Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley take on "The Role Model" Bayley and "The Empress" Asuka while the second one will see "The Man" Becky Lynch square off with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Who will come out on top?

WWE legend JBL has been holding amateur poker games over the past several weeks with his client "The Modern Day Wrestling God" Baron Corbin, but he looks to raise the stakes tonight when he holds an invitational poker tournament. While it is not presently known who will be involved, JBL has warned partakers via his Twitter to "bring plenty of money" while he in turn will provide them with "the cards and the Ugandan Prime Reserve Grade A Whiskey."

In addition, Belair, Owens, former United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Judgment Day are all set to appear on tonight's show, as per WWE's event page.

We are live! Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa head to the ring. We then head to a video of The Bloodline attacking Elias after pulling up to the arena earlier today.

Jimmy announces that the original Undisputed Tag Team Championship has been cancelled after Elias was not medically cleared after the attack, and says The Usos can now concentrate on defending their titles to any team who wants a shot because they're the twos and they're the ones.

Matt Riddle's music hits and he heads to the ring. He says their attack on Elias wasn't very cool or ucey. Zayn interrupts him and tells him he can't decide what's ucey because he's not a "certified uceologist" like he is. He calls both Sikoa's attack and The Usos championship reign ucey, but Riddle cutting them off isn't. He tells him to go home since he has no partner, but Riddle says he found himself a partner.

Kevin Owens' music hits and he heads to the ring.